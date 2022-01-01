Go
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104

Popular Items

Pulled Pork$12.00
Sustainably, family farm-raised pork butt, rubbed with our sweet and spicy blend, then slowly smoked until falling apart and juicy, dressed in our sweet and tangy NC Sauce.
Cornbread$4.00
Mac N' Cheese$4.00
Pit Smoked Beans$3.00
Burnt Ends$12.50
Double smoked moist brisket glazed in sweet and sticky Kansas City style BBQ sauce.
Coleslaw$3.00
The Big Three$15.50
Quarter pound tastes of the heavy hitters: Beef Brisket, Pulled Pork and Apple BBQ Glazed Chicken.
Beef Brisket$13.00
Smoky, tender and juicy ~ served with moist and lean slices.
Waffle Fries$4.00
The Reason$13.00
This sandwich is the reason Slows exists ~ smoked pork, pulled and bathed in our North Carolina style sauce, topped with coleslaw and dill pickles
Location

GRAND RAPIDS MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
