Slows BarBQ Corktown
www.slowsbarbq.com
BBQ
2138 MICHIGAN AVE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2138 MICHIGAN AVE
DETROIT MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Supergeil
Supergeil is inspired by the energy and food of Berlin’s Kreuzberg district. Not unlike Corktown, it is a neighborhood on the edge of center. It’s a multicultural place where artists, students, and Germany’s largest Turkish population live together.
The result is blocks of intense street art, Turkish bakeries, late night food stalls, and local watering holes serving German beer, and no matter what people get up to during the day, any good late night session ends with friends at a döner kebab stand. The döner is without a doubt the king of the Kreuzberg bar crawl.
So we are bringing our version of the Kreuzberg döner experience to Detroit and creating a place where you can begin and end your evening. Our cocktail menu pulls from the vibrant colors, spices and punchy flavors of the district. Our light and dark beer selection are a reference to the “branded” corner bars scattered throughout the neighborhood. Our food is diverse, direct and craveable.
Ricky's Sub Shop
Come in and enjoy!
FOLK
Located in Corktown, Detroit
Folk is a gourmet market & cafe offering high quality and thoughtfully sourced provisions.
Food, drinks, grocery and gifts can be ordered online, from our walk-up espresso window or shopped in-person.
We specialize in gourmet grocery, gifts, biodynamic wine and offer catering services.
McShane's
Mcshane's Irish Pub and Whiskey Bar