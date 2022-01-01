Slows To Go

Go
Award-winning BarBQ carryout and catering in the heart of Cass Corridor.

4107 CASS AVENUE

Popular Items

The Yardbird$13.50
Voted one of the best sandwiches in America. Smoked Amish chicken, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar and applewood smoked bacon in our whole grain honey mustard BBQ sauce.
Sweet Potato Mash 16oz$8.00
1/2lb Beef Brisket$12.50
Naturally raised beef brisket, dry rubbed and smoked heavy, sliced to order.
Mac N Cheese 16oz$8.00
The Reason$13.00
This sandwich is the reason Slows exists ~ smoked pork, pulled and bathed in our North Carolina style sauce, topped with coleslaw and dill pickles
Baby Back Ribs Full Slab$28.00
Our award winning premium loin back ribs ~ tender and meaty with our secret blend of spices.
Mac & Cheese 32oz$16.00
Pit Smoked Beans 16oz$8.00
BBQ Wings$14.00
Slows famous wings, marinated, rubbed and smoked until awesome.
Waffle Fries$5.00
DETROIT MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
