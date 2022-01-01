Sluggers Sports Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
495 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
495 Main Street
Wild Rose WI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Christianos Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Two20 Taphouse & Grill
We strive to take classic pub grub and give it unique flare with made from scratch, locally sourced, & high quality ingredients. Beer brings people together. We integrate an expansive selection of craft-beer with an eclectic variety of food, flavors and scratch dishes with something that appeals to everyone!
Klinger's Real BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
The Moose Inn
Fresh Seafood & Steaks Served Daily
Craft Beers & Cocktails
Open 7 Days A Week
Catering for all Groups & Events