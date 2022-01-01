Bars & Lounges
Slush Daiquiri Bar
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
2200 60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53140
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
2200 60th Street, Kenosha WI 53140
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Garage
The Garage is a bar for the working man and woman. We’ve got killer burgers, ice-cold beer, and your favorite sports on all the time. 7 days a week, lunch, dinner, and late night… the grill is always flaming, and the game is always on, so wipe the grease off your hands, close the hood, and relax. We’ve got you covered.
Coin’s Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!!
Clay's Tap
Come in and enjoy!
The Spot Drive-In
Come in and enjoy!