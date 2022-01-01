Go
Toast

Slutty Vegan - Gwinnett

Come in and enjoy!

2045 Pleasant Hill Rd

No reviews yet

Location

2045 Pleasant Hill Rd

Daluth GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Choong Man Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Yummy Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston