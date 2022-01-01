Slutty Vegan - Gwinnett
Come in and enjoy!
2045 Pleasant Hill Rd
Location
2045 Pleasant Hill Rd
Daluth GA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Choong Man Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Yummy Place
Come in and enjoy!