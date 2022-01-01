Slutty Vegan - Jonesboro
855-HEY-SLUT
Hip counter-serve spot for plant-based burgers piled high with toppings & other hearty vegan eats. Come get Sluttified!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
164 N McDonough St • $
Location
164 N McDonough St
Jonesboro GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
