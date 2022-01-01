Go
Toast

Slutty Vegan ATL

855-HEY-SLUT
Hip counter-serve spot for plant-based burgers piled high with toppings & other hearty vegan eats. Come get Sluttified!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (1174 reviews)

Popular Items

One Night Stand$15.00
Plant based burger patty loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and slutty sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun. Slutty Fries included
Stubborn Black cherry$2.50
Agave Vanilla Cream Soda,
Black Cherry with Tarragon
Sloppy Toppy$13.00
Plant based burger patty loaded with vegan jalapeños', vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and slutty sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun. Slutty Fries included
Slutty Sauce$0.75
Sweet Potato Pie$3.50
Dance Hall Queen$12.00
Plant based burger patty loaded with sweet jerk plantains, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and slutty sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun. Slutty Fries included
Ménage à Trois$19.00
Plant based burger patty loaded with vegan bacon and shrimp, topped with lettuce tomato and special sauce. Slutty Fries included
Fussy Hussy$13.00
Plant based burger patty loaded with vegan pickles, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and slutty sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun. Included with fries.
Fries$3.00
Crinkle cut fries tossed in Slutty dust seasoning.
Skinny Dippers$6.00
Pickel fries with blackberry mayo dipping sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday12:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:30 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Augie's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Slutty Vegan - Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Q-Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

6ix Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston