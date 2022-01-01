Slutty Vegan ATL
855-HEY-SLUT
Hip counter-serve spot for plant-based burgers piled high with toppings & other hearty vegan eats. Come get Sluttified!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Augie's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!!
Slutty Vegan - Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Q-Time
Come in and enjoy!
6ix Restaurant & Lounge
Come in and enjoy!