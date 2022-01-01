Go
Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery

The only Sly Fox pub offering full table service, Phoenixville’s Sly Fox Brewhouse & Eatery is Pennsylvania’s original brewpub approaching a quarter century of providing the community with delicious food and award-winning Sly Fox beer. The location on Rt. 113 also offers Penn’s Woods select and premier red and white wines and unlimited free parking. Voted America’s third best brewpub by Beer Advocate, Sly Fox Brewhouse & Eatery in Phoenixville looks forward to your visit!

520 Kimberton Road

Popular Items

Burger$14.00
Always fresh never frozen half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Conchy bun. Choose your own toppings!
Fish & Chips Platter$17.50
Two cod fillets, fries, house slaw, and malt vinegar mayo
Greek Chicken Gyro$14.00
With grilled seasoned chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, feta, red onion, and tzatziki sauce on a warm pita
Smoked Prime Rib Cheesesteak$17.00
House smoked prime rib with choice of cheese on a Cochy steak roll
Crisp Fried Chicken Thigh Tenders$12.00
With spicy Memphis sauce and buttermilk herb sauces
Sly Fox Melt$13.00
With ham, roasted chicken, Swiss cheese, hot-sweet beer mustard on a pretzel salted Conchy bun
10 Wings$18.00
Available Sauces:
Buffalo, 113 BBQ, Hot Sweet Beer Mustard, Mt. St. Helens, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, San Antonio, or Jamaican Jerk. With celery and bleu cheese
*See Our Specials For Wing Sauce Laboratory Sauces!
Next Level Chicken Cheesesteak$15.50
Roasted chicken with choice of cheese on a Conchy steak roll
Bucket House Fries$6.50
Hand cut skin-on russet potato fries simply salted
Southern Fried Chicken Thigh Tenders Sandwich$13.50
With lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and buttermilk herb sauce on an artisan bun
Location

520 Kimberton Road

Phoenixville PA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
