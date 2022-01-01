Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery
The only Sly Fox pub offering full table service, Phoenixville’s Sly Fox Brewhouse & Eatery is Pennsylvania’s original brewpub approaching a quarter century of providing the community with delicious food and award-winning Sly Fox beer. The location on Rt. 113 also offers Penn’s Woods select and premier red and white wines and unlimited free parking. Voted America’s third best brewpub by Beer Advocate, Sly Fox Brewhouse & Eatery in Phoenixville looks forward to your visit!
520 Kimberton Road
Popular Items
Location
520 Kimberton Road
Phoenixville PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sedona Taphouse
Sedona Taphouse is a place to connect with others, enjoy an incredible dining experience and learn about finely crafted beers and wines from around the world! Our menu is inspired by Southwest cuisine and changes throughout the year to encompass seasonality.
Tai Me Up
Authentic Thai Cuisine
TD Alfredo's Pizzeria
Enjoy!!!!
Great American Pub
outside seating available & online ordering available for take out.
https://www.toasttab.com/great-american-pub-phoenixville