Sly Fox Brewing Company

Sly Fox to the Grove now open in Malvern, PA. Award-winning Sly Fox beer arrives fresh from the brewery to compliment a mouth-watering lunch and dinner menu including our famous pizza oven. By day, deals are done in the spacious dining room, while evening finds a casual, family-friendly atmosphere with outdoor seating and a large stage for your entertainment!

20 Liberty Boulevard

Popular Items

Nachos$10.00
Tortilla Chips Topped with Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Scallions, Jalapenos, Sour Cream Drizzle, Fresh Salsa. Add Chicken, Pork or Steak +$3
Cheesesteak$14.00
Shaved steak sauteed with American Cheese. Served on a Conshohocken Long Roll with fries and slaw
Pepperoni Pie$12.00
Mouth-watering pepperoni atop a classic cheese pizza.
Fry Basket$6.00
A generous helping of fries to share.
Cheeseburger$13.00
1/4 Lb smash burger with American Cheese, on a fresh roll. Served with Fries and Cole slaw. Make it a Double Decker for $3 more!
***INSIDE***
Wings$10.00
Our Jumbo wings come 6 to an order, they are fresh, never frozen, and we make all our sauces as well as the bleu cheese dressing or ranch that come with them.
Quesadilla$9.00
Warm Flour Tortillas Stuffed with a Blend of Mixed Cheeses, with Fresh Salsa & Sour Cream. Add chicken, Pork or Steak +$3
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$11.00
Marinated Steak, Fried Onions, American Cheese served with Sriracha Ketchup
Boneless Bites$8.00
Our Boneless Chicken Bites come 6 to an order. We make all our sauces as well as the bleu cheese dressing or ranch that come with them.
20 Liberty Boulevard

Malvern PA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
