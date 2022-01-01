Go
Slyce Coal Fired Pizza Company - Wauconda

Pizza is our Passion! Specialty pizzas cooked to order in our coal fired oven, salads & small plates plus beer, wine and cocktails served in a low-lit, casual-chic setting.

127 N Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coal Fired Goat Cheese$11.99
goat cheese | roasted red pepper | plum tomato sauce | fresh basil | hand shaved parmesan | fresh baked bread
Sicilian$17.49
mixed field greens | toasted pine nuts | hand shaved parmesan | imported prosciutto | sweet mustard basil vinaigrette | cracked pepper
Hand-Rolled Cooked to Order Nonna's Meatballs$15.99
*Served with fresh baked bread and due a Sunday Salad* hand-rolled veal and beef meatballs | three day veal gravy
Cannolis$8.99
made fresh daily | 3 per order | served with chocolate chips & pistachios
Lemon Basil Chicken Wings$15.49
one pound of hromone free chicken wings | caramelized onion | fresh lemon juice | fresh basil
#14$19.49
evoo | arugula | imported proscuitto | garlic | goat cheese
#5$19.49
meatball | pepperoni | homemade fennel sausage | imported prosciutto
#3$16.99
homemade fennel sausage | pepperoni
Build Your Own Pizza$13.49
12 inch | choice of sauce | romano | fresh basil | oregano
Coal Fired Artichoke Dip$13.49
grilled imported long stem artichokes | fresh herbs | house blended italian cheeses | roasted red pepper | served piping hot with fresh baked bread
See full menu

Location

Wauconda IL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Side Lot Brewery

No reviews yet

Wauconda's Only Brew Pub featuring rotating draft beers, a unique food menu, brunch, and events.

Strawberry Moon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Middleton's on Main

No reviews yet

Middleton's on Main is an Irish/American gastropub specializing in fresh seafood, steaks and craft beers.

Lindy's Restaurant, Banquets, Beach Club & Marina

No reviews yet

Lindy's is a family owned and operated restaurant, banquet, beach club and marina located on Bangs Lake in Wauconda, IL.
Three generations and more than 55 years later Lindy’s is still in operation. As a family, we continue to commit ourselves to keeping the Lindy’s spirit alive for many generations to come.
We are located at 115 Park and Main Streets in downtown Wauconda with a beautiful view of Bangs Lake. Lindy's opens daily at 11:00 am. In the summer months there is live music on our beach deck, so come out and enjoy daily food and drink SPECIALS and our waterfront location!
We also offer Lindy's Curbside and Pierside TOGO. Get your food and beverage without ever leaving the comfort of your car or boat!
Go to lindyslanding.com to place your order and when you arrive to pick it up, park in our designated Curbside To-Go parking spot right in the front of the building and we will run it to your car. Or Call 847.526.9789 to place your order!

