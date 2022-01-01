Slyman's Tavern

Angie's Pizza

We are one of the last Family pizza shop's around. We are now in our 4th generation of ownership, simple put we everyone is family. As we say we are a PIZZA FAMILY- Form homemade sauce that cooks for hours to fresh dough that's made daily. ONLY fresh ingredients use to make every pizza. Our Oven is a one of a kind with 60 plus years of experiences.

