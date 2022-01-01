Go
Toast

Slyman's Tavern

Enjoy our famous sandwiches on the go!

7601 Mentor Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House-made Potato Salad$3.49
Potato Pancakes$4.99
Jumbo Onion Rings$9.49
house-made dipping sauce
Reuben Poppers (6)$10.29
corned beef / sauerkraut / swiss cheese / beer mustard / thousand island dressing
Pastrami
tender peppered brisket
House-made Coleslaw$3.49
Turkey
lettuce / tomato
Slyman's Fries$11.99
corned beef / slyman's cheese sauce / green onions
Crinkle Fries$4.99
Corned Beef
famous recipe since 1964
See full menu

Location

7601 Mentor Avenue

Mentor OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

No reviews yet

Fresh, Local, Family Owned

Billy’s - A Cappelli Martini Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tony Sacco's

No reviews yet

COAL OVEN PIZZA. All of our coal fired cooking is done in our own custom-built, 1000 degree anthracite coal-burning ovens. It’s a taste unlike anything you have ever experienced. All of our pizza sauce is made from scratch. We use Italian plum tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic for a genuine old-world fresh tomato taste. Only the best mozzarella available is used in our pizzas. We’re also so picky about taste that we filter all of the water used for our sandwich bread, pizza dough and beverages. Try our new oven baked sandwiches, gluten free wraps, pizza creations and delicious appetizers. Tony Sacco’s… it just tastes better!

Yours Truly Mentor

No reviews yet

Guests enjoy a variety of fresh and delicious menu items, featuring creative burgers and chicken sandwiches to homemade hummus, all day breakfast, specialty omelets and delicious soups. There’s something here for everyone. Stop in at any of our locations from early morning to late evening. Catering trays, on/off site private event catering and delivery service are also available.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston