SMACK'N Guamanian Grill
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • BBQ
9506 Miramar Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9506 Miramar Road
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Curry N Kabab
Come in and enjoy!
White Labs Brewing Co.
Advancing Fermentation. Cultivating Community.
Enclave Café
Enclave takes both the flavor and medicinal profile of ingredients to make food not only delicious, but healing. We are doing nothing new here. Food as medicine was built in the homes of our cultural ancestors for over 2000 years.
JuneShine
HONEST ALCOHOL FOR A HEALTHIER PLANET.