SMACK'N Guamanian Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • BBQ

9506 Miramar Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (943 reviews)

Popular Items

Chebot BBQ Pork Ribs$16.95
1oz - Fina'denne (Regular)$0.50
BBQ Mix$28.95
Empanada$7.00
Fan Fave$13.95
Lumpia$7.00
Shrimp Patties$5.00
Chebot BBQ Chicken$16.29
Chicken Kelaguen Side$4.50
Dikike BBQ Chicken$14.29
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9506 Miramar Road

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
