Go
Toast

Small Batch

Come in and enjoy!

3001 Locust

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cold Rice Noodles$18.00
carrot. cabbage. cucumber. peanut sauce. lime. sriracha.
Salad$10.00
artichoke. chickpea. red pepper. spinach. olives. dijon vinaigrette.
Rigatoni$17.00
eggplant. tomato. seitan. ricotta salata. basil. chili oil.
Miso White Bean$9.00
fried shallot. togarashi. tortilla chips.
Bucatini$18.00
radish. broccoli. lemon. kale. garlic breadcrumbs.
Fried Rice$17.00
zhoug. tofu. fennel. broccoli. red pepper. oyster mushroom.
Poutine$12.00
fries. roasted mushroom. local cheddar curds. gravy. chives.
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
cauliflower. sorghum. pepita. sunflower seed.
See full menu

Location

3001 Locust

Saint Louis MO

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jazz St. Louis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barnett on Washington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beffa's

No reviews yet

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill restaurant—it’s a city favorite being brought back to life for people to enjoy, from those who have missed visiting to those who never got the chance to experience it.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston