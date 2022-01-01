Go
Small Town Revival Coffee

Welcome to a local, family owned coffee and eatery place in the heart of Cashion, OK. My husband and I have dreamed about owning and serving coffee since our honeymoon in Italy -- back in 2010. I have always had a passion for people and have the gift of hospitality - and hope that when you visit you will leave with a smile, a new friend or perhaps both.

423 W Boulevard

Popular Items

White Mocha
Latte$4.00
Choose whether you want your beverage hot or iced. Double shot espresso, steamed milk with light foam. If you want to add a flavored syrup, choose from our list! Our standard drinks automatically come with 3 pumps of syrup. Please click ONE time on the flavor you want. If you would like to add an extra pump of syrup, please click twice.
J.T. Croissant$6.25
Lightly toasted croissant with cream cheese, deli turkey, lettuce and your choice of jalapeno or raspberry jam.
Yogurt Parfait$4.00
Vanilla Greek Yogurt with granola and fresh fruit on the side
Ham & Cheese Melt$6.00
Ham, gruyere cheese, bacon & bourban jam on Country White Bread
Caramel Macchiato
Chips$1.00
Breakfast Burrito$5.50
Pressed (warmed) flour tortilla with seasoned hashbrowns, eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage
Location

423 W Boulevard

Cashion OK

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
