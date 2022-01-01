Go
Small's @ Mallory Country Club

907 Weyanoke Street

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$5.00
½ lb homestyle chicken tenders
Loaded Fries$4.00
fries topped with your choice of Cheese and/or chili
BLT$5.00
1/4 lb bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise
Dr. Pepper$1.00
Build a Dog$3.00
French Fries$3.00
Build a Burger$3.50
N.C Pulled Pork$4.50
Mac & Cheese Bites$4.00
5 battered fried Mac & cheese with alabama sauce
KIDS Grilled Cheese$4.00
Location

907 Weyanoke Street

Norfolk VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

