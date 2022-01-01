Small's @ Mallory Country Club
Come in and enjoy!
907 Weyanoke Street
Popular Items
Location
907 Weyanoke Street
Norfolk VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse
If you are looking for quality food, Off the Hook is a must eat ! We offer a large seafood menu, a raw bar featuring the freshest of oysters, shrimp and clams and prime cut meats for the land lovers. Don't miss out on the delicious fare offered at Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse!
Taphouse Grill at Ghent
Come on in and enjoy!
The Green Onion
Come in and enjoy!
No Frill Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!