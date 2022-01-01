Go
Small Towne Lounge

Come in and enjoy organic, fair trade coffee made to order, fresh made pastries, nutritious fruit smoothies, or savory small plate appetizers. Wine offerings coming soon!

114 Plain St

Popular Items

Mini Lemon Cream Cheese Pillow$2.00
Flaky, buttery lemon cream cheese pillow in a perfect mini size. Fresh baked daily. Grab one, grab three, or mix and match your favorites!
Location

Sharon WI

Siemers Cruise-In

Nayeli's Pizza and Restaurant

We appreciate the business!

South Shore Bar And Grill

Rush Creek Distilling

Experience the adventurous spirit in Rush Creek. A premium taste experience created with pure artesian water, select
local grains, and uncompromising skill. Forged from the belief that the craft distilling experience should deliver beyond the boundaries of its label.

RUSH CREEK DISTILLING. STEP OUTSIDE.

