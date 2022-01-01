Smaltimore
Come in and enjoy!
2522 Fait Ave
Popular Items
Location
2522 Fait Ave
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Raw & Refined
Come in and enjoy!!
Mama's On The Half Shell
A classic Chowder House in Canton with a raw bar, outdoor seating. and fireplace on the 2nd level. Everyone feels welcome here! Serving lunch, dinner & weekend brunch. Try our famous Orange Crush.
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Naked: raw, clean and no bullshit food + vibes
The Original Pancake House
Come in and enjoy!