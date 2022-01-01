Go
SmartWich

640a South Broadway

Popular Items

Turkey$12.99
turkey, arugala, homemade pickled cabbage, cooked onions, tomato, honey mustard
Octopus$14.99
tender octopus, diced red peppers, diced green peppers, diced onions, parsley, vinegar, olive oil
Roast Beef$12.99
roast beef, cooked onions, watercress, tomato, banana peppers, herbed horseradish-relish
Mozzarella$12.99
mozzarella, cooked sweet peppers, tomato, arugala, vinaigrette
Chicken$12.99
chicken breast, pastrami spread, avocado, cooked onions, watercress, rosemary olive oil
Tuna$12.99
tuna marinade, avocado, cucumbers, red onion, celery, watercress
Sausage$12.99
crumbled sausage, kale, tomato, peperoncino, melted mozzarella, garlic, olive oil
Pastel De Nata 2x 5$5.00
Bacon$12.99
smoked portuguese bacon, tomato, seasoned lettuce, honey dijon yogurt sauce
Pastel De Nata$3.00
warm creamy custard nestled in a flaky croissant-like crust
640a South Broadway

Hicksville NY

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
