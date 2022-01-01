Smash Park
Deliver the fun!
1000 Fifield Road
Location
1000 Fifield Road
Pella IA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
De Kelder Speakeasy
Basement full service bar, small plates, fantastic desserts, and coffee
Dutchfix
Food Dutch people love!
In't Veld's Meat Market/Butcher's Brewhuis
We pride ourselves on serving high-quality meats prepared with local ingredients and long-held family recipes you won’t find anywhere else.
Big Acai Bowls
Welcome to Big Acai, located in Pella, IA! In addition to in-store ordering, we are currently offering on-line ordering for take-out Mon-Fri 9:15 - 7:00, Sat: 9:15 - 7:00, and Sun: 11:15 - 5:00. Pick-up lead times will vary depending on volume of orders.