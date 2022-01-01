Go
Smash Park

6625 Coach Light Dr

Popular Items

Boneless- 10 OZ$10.49
all natural, 24-hour beer brined chicken, choice of 1 sauce and 1 dipper
Cheese Curds$9.99
hand breaded real Wisconsin curds, crispy fried, with ranch or marinara
Cheeseburger Sliders$10.99
beef patty, bacon jam, caramelized onion, American cheese, pickle, house slider bun
BYO Burger$8.99
1/3 pound premium beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Martin’s famous potato roll
Crinkle Cut Fries$3.00
Sheet Ton of Nachos$11.49
white cheddar cheese sauce, crispy bacon, red onion, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream, green onion, house corn tortilla chips
Fried Pickleballs$9.99
whipped cream cheese, dill pickles, bacon and white cheddar cheese hand breaded and fried. Served with bloody Mary ranch dipper
Kids Chicken Strips$7.00
Tots$3.00
$1 TACO$1.00
Fresh corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Choose from zesty taco beef, beer brined pulled chicken or tender pulled pork.
Location

West Des Moines IA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
