Smashed Waffles

NOT YOUR ORDINARY WAFFLE!
INSANELY DELICIOUS WAFFLES AND WAFFLE SANDWICHES.

3501 Forbes Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Half Dozen Waffles (6)$18.00
Chicken Lil$5.50
Happy Go Clucky$8.00
Crispy Chicken Breast + Bacon + Cheddar
Swirly Sin$3.25
Brown Sugar Butter + Cream Cheese Sauce + Cinnamon Sugar
Chatty Patty$4.75
Sausage Patty + Egg + Cheddar
3 Sweet Waffles$9.00
The Stinger$8.00
Chicken + Spicy Honey
The O.G$3.25
Honey + Cinnamon Cream Sauce
Smashed Browns$3.00
The BFF$4.75
Crispy Bacon + Egg + Cheddar
Location

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday5:45 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:45 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:45 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:45 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:45 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:45 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:45 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

FUKU TEA

Mario's Oakland Saloon

Chikn - Oakland

Damn Hot Chikn. All natural, hormone & antibiotic free chicken. Cooked in 100% peanut oil & prepared to you choice of heat!

Roots Natural Kitchen

