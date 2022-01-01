Go
Come get Smashed! Build your own grilled cheese and try our signature chicken wings! We have sports on the tv, fresh salads and homemade lemonade! You can order online for pickup, or call your order in ahead.

Popular Items

DOUBLE$4.00
Fountain Soda$1.99
Fries$2.00
Our signature fries with a perfectly golden crisp and season with love. Pair them with our smash sauce or try our wing sauces as a dip.
Deep Fried Oreo$1.00
Traditional Wings
Mexican Street Corn$1.00
Some call it Elote, we call it freaking amazing! We start by roasting a corn on the cob then we put a light mayonnaise spread, smother it with freshly grated parmesan cheese, then sprinkle some chili powder and garnish with green onion and a lime wedge to make this classic street food from the south of the border!
Bacon Mac N Cheese$2.00
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Build your own gourmet grilled cheese sandwich! Choose your bread, up to two cheeses, one meat, and load it with stuffings and sauces to make it one of a kind and just right for you!
Deep Fried Snickers$0.80
Munchie Fries$4.00
Location

12 W Main Street, Suite 1

Rexburg ID

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
