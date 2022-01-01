Smashed
Come get Smashed! Build your own grilled cheese and try our signature chicken wings! We have sports on the tv, fresh salads and homemade lemonade! You can order online for pickup, or call your order in ahead.
12 W Main Street, Suite 1
Popular Items
Location
12 W Main Street, Suite 1
Rexburg ID
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
001 Pizza Pie Cafe
Come in and enjoy all you can eat pizza pasta and salad!
Taco Box
Your official Birria stop
RRG
Celebrate the Food You Love!
Jamba
Jamba Juice