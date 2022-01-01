Go
Smashin Crab

Get ready for a good time!

21506 Wortham Oaks Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Snow Crab$24.00
Large luscious snow crab legs. Get to crackin’!
Lobster Roll$30.00
Lobster Sautéed in a butter sauce and drizzled with a lemon dill aioli, Served with Cajun fries and coleslaw
Crawfish Etouffee$14.00
Rich creamy crawfish stew served with steamed white rice
Chicken Wings$6.00
Choose your flavor, Hot & Sticky, Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Cajun (dry rub), Citrus Pepper (dry rub)
Hush Puppies$5.00
Deep fried dough that is made from cornmeal batter with extra seasonings
Shrimp$15.00
Fully intact shrimp with heads and tails. Peeling is half the fun!
Catfish Basket$14.00
Cornmeal battered and golden fried; served with remoulade and cajun fries
Gumbo$9.00
Blue Crab, smoked turkey, sausage and chicken with rice and green onion
Shrimp Basket$10.00
Golden, fried shrimp with a side of cajun fries. Served with cocktail sauce
Cajun Fries$3.00
French fries dusted in Cajun seasoning
Location

21506 Wortham Oaks Blvd

San Antonio TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
