Smashin Crab

We will be accepting online orders between 4-8 PM (CST).

3523 General Hudnell Drive

Popular Items

Shrimp Basket$12.00
Served with Cajun Fries
Shrimp & Catfish Combo Basket$15.00
Served with Cajun Fries
Cajun Fries$3.00
Cajun Pastalaya$16.00
Shrimp Po'Boy$12.00
Bayou Bread$14.00
Muffuletta Sandwich$9.00
Chicken Wings$16.00
Red Beans & Rice$6.00
Location

3523 General Hudnell Drive

San Antonio TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
