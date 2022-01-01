Go
Smashing Tomato - Fayette Mall

Born in Lexington with an emphasis on providing traditional, Wood-Fired Neapolitan pizza-- using the freshest ingredients possible-- to our guests.

3801 Mall Rd.#195

Popular Items

Lunch Special$7.95
6" Pizza with a cup of Soup or small Salad
Artichoke Dip$4.25
Baked in the Wood-Fired Oven & served with Sheet Music Bread
Original Chopped Salad$3.95
Fresh greens, shaved Parmesan, sliced Onions, toasted Walnuts & Balsamic Vinaigrette
12" Margherita$9.95
Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Pecorino
Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
Dinner Special$15.95
One 12" Pizza (Americano, Margherita, Quattro Formaggi, or Cheese) & One Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)
Sheet Music Bread$3.75
topped with Olive Oil, Sea Salt & Oregano
12" Americano$9.95
Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone
12" Cheese$8.45
Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
Caesar Salad$3.95
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, Garlic & Parmesan Croutons & Caesar dressing
Location

Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
