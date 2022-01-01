Smashing Tomato - Hamburg

Go
Born in Lexington with an emphasis on providing traditional, Wood-Fired Neapolitan pizza -- using the freshest ingredients possible -- to our guests.

2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160

Popular Items

Lunch Special$7.95
6" Pizza with a cup of Soup or small Salad
Caesar Salad$3.95
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, Garlic & Parmesan Croutons & Caesar dressing
Original Chopped Salad$3.95
Fresh greens, shaved Parmesan, sliced Onions, toasted Walnuts & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Tomato Basil Chicken Soup
Homemade signature soup available year round and served with sheet music bread
12" Cheese$8.45
Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese
12" Americano$9.95
Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Provolone
Sheet Music Bread$3.75
topped with Olive Oil, Sea Salt & Oregano
Dinner Special$15.95
One 12" Pizza (Americano, Margherita, Quattro Formaggi, or Cheese) & One Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)
Family Special$25.95
1 Specialty Pizza, 1 One-Topping Pizza, & 1 Appetizer (Small Artichoke Dip or Large Salad)
12" Margherita$9.95
Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella & Pecorino
Location

Lexington KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
