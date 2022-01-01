Go
Toast

Inner Rail Food Hall

Smash Omaha is a chef-driven Smash Burger concept created by owners Paul and Ashley Moody. Using locally farmed Tennessee beef, Smash Omaha is serving handcrafted classic and specialty smash burgers as well as buttermilk brined fried chicken sandwiches and house cut fries.

1911 South 67th Street • $$

Avg 4 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

Loaded Tots$7.00
Topped with bacon crumbles, cheese sauce and b2 dust
Soda$2.75
Sweet Potato Tots$5.00
Onion rings$4.50
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Topped with pickles and served on a warm potato roll
Griddle Burger Double$10.50
Two 4oz burger patties topped with american cheese, fried onion, pickle and b2 sauce
Loaded Fries$7.00
Topped with bacon crumbles, cheese sauce and b2 dust
Griddle Burger Single$7.25
4oz burger topped with american cheese, fried onion, pickle and b2 sauce
Chicken Strips$5.00
French Fries$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1911 South 67th Street

Omaha NE

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Inner Rail Food Hall

No reviews yet

With more than a decade of experience owning, managing, and growing their fast- casual crepe restaurants in Eastern Europe, the team at Sofra Creperie has perfected their family’s secret recipes for the ultimate crepe experience. Using fresh and local ingredients, Sofra Creperie offers both sweet and savory crepes, appealing to a variety of palates.

Inner Rail Food Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inner Rail Food Hall

No reviews yet

Whether you're craving burgers or tacos, pizza, sushi, crepes, coffee or a stellar cocktail, we've got you covered! Order from any combination of our stellar vendors and check out all on one bill.

Inner Rail Food Hall

No reviews yet

Rougamo & Boba is a work of passion for Chef Jing. Learning the art of Traditional Chinese cuisine while working in her father's restaurant in China exposed Chef Jing to a palate of ingredients and technique that will give Omaha a glimpse into the wealth of beauty in her kitchen.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston