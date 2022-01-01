Scrooge Maki Fort Collins
Asian fusion cuisine, with focus on Japanese style. Poke Bowls, Ramen, Sashimi, Sides.
3111 Azalea Dr
Popular Items
Location
3111 Azalea Dr
Fort Collins CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
White Tree Sushi
Come on in and enjoy!
JoJo's Colorado BBQ & Sandwiches
Scratch Made High Altitude BBQ
Spoons, Soups, Salads & Sandwiches
Come in and enjoy!
Juli y Juan's Kitchen
We are a local Catering company with Pickup & Delivery Bistro. Our cuisine is creative fusion and we focus on the quality of food. We want to make sure our community has the quality of food that we all crave on a day to day basis, plus some fun specials. We also do Catering and weddings. We look forward to hear from you!