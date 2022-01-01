Go
Toast

Smile tea bar

kratom lounge, bar atmosphere, without the drama

811 Mainstreet

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

811 Mainstreet

Hopkins MN

Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mainstreet Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Located in downtown Hopkins, MN, we offer juicy burgers, delicious pub fair and just like mom used to make comfort food. From craft beer to signature cocktails we have them all. Happy Hour 7 days a week, Live Music on the weekends, MINGO, Event room, Pulltabs, E-Tabs, and a 200 inch BIG SCREEN TV for all your sports watching needs. Come see for yourself what we are all about.

Cam Ranh Bay Vietnamese Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pub 819

No reviews yet

Beer, Whiskey, Burgers!

Olive's Fresh Pizza Bar Edina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston