Smiley's Saloon

Smiley's is the oldest continuously operated saloon on the West Coast. Est. in 1851, we're still the best party in town!

41 Wharf Road

Popular Items

Kids Burrito$9.00
Black Beans, Cheese, Rice
Burrito - Chicken Adobado$12.00
Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Cheese
Burrito - Pork Carnitas$12.00
Refried Beans, Spanish Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Cheese
Kale Salad$12.00
Shredded Kale, Cabbage, Jicama, Carrot, Mango, Quinoa, Cilantro Lime Dressing, Cotija, Pepitas
Burrito - Baja Fish$15.00
Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Crema, Pico de Gallo, Cheese
Taco - Baja Fish$6.00
Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish, red cabbage, chipotle crema
Churro$3.00
Quesadilla - Chicken Adobado$11.00
Flour Tortilla, White
Cheddar, Jack Cheese, Crema, Pico de Gallo
Taco - Chicken Adobado$5.00
Heirloom corn tortilla, red onions, jalapeños, cilantro, radish
Guacamole$9.00
Guacamole plus choice of salsas
Bolinas CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
