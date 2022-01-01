Smiley's Saloon
Smiley's is the oldest continuously operated saloon on the West Coast. Est. in 1851, we're still the best party in town!
41 Wharf Road
Bolinas CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
