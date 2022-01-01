Smith Flat House
Fine-Dining, Weddings, events, Dancing
2021 Smith Flat Road
Location
2021 Smith Flat Road
Placerville CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Totem Coffee Outpost
Thanks for swinging by!
The Farm Table
PLEASE IGNORE PICKUP TIME ON CHECKOUT RECEIPT. ALL ORDERS WILL NOT BE READY FOR PICKUP UNTIL WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23 BETWEEN 2PM - 6PM ONLY.
Green Room Social Club
Open for casual dining Thursday through Monday for Lunch, Dinner, and all day Sunday Brunch. Good vibes, seasonal locally sourced menu, & quality entertainment. Membership not required! Club Members receive discounts on in person shows and All Access to our online Virtual Venue.
Totem Coffee
Come in and enjoy!