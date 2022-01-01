Go
Smith & Lentz Brewing Company

Our pies are handcrafted with love and will rotate as the season's change & our inspirations are energized. One size serves all, they are about 16" and meant to share (or not, no judgment).

PIZZA • SALADS

903 MAIN ST • $

Avg 4.4 (341 reviews)

Popular Items

Chopped Salad$14.00
Italian style chopped salad with mixed lettuces, olive, banana pepper, radish, cucumber, salami, and pepperoni..all tossed with sundried tomato caesar dressing
Garlic Bread$9.00
smith and lentz sourdough toasted with garlic butter, served with tomato sauce
White Pie$24.00
olive oil base with lots of garlic and oregano, fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, ricotta, black pepper, and herbs finished with really great olive oil
Kale Caesar$14.00
mixed kales, shaved radishes, kolsch pickled carrot, lemon, breadcrumb, miso caesar dressing
Spicy Marg$24.00
crushed tomato with garlic, spicy calabrian chili sauce, fresh mozz, basil
Mushroom Pie$26.00
Oyster and crimini mushrooms, garlic, goat cheese, mushroom cream, thyme
Cheese Pie$22.00
crushed tomato with fresh and shredded mozzarella, dried oregano, parmesan cheese, and really good olive oil
Ranch$3.00
Pepperoni Pie$25.00
crushed tomato with fresh and shredded mozzarella absolutely covered with pepperoni, finished with hot honey and dried oregano
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

903 MAIN ST

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
