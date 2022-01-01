Go
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill

"If Steak were a religion, this would be its cathedral"

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

797 3rd Ave • $$$$

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)

Popular Items

S&W Famous Carrot Cake$13.00
Whipped Potatoes$14.00
Filet Mignon Steak Salad$28.00
Hashed Browns$14.00
S&W Prime-Dry Aged Porterhouse Pack for Two$179.00
S&W Porterhouse Pack for Two: Includes Choice of Caesar Salad or Tomato & Burrata, Porterhouse for Two, Creamed Spinach, Hash Browns, and Choice of Coconut Cake, Carrot Cake, Chocolate Ganache Cake, Good Humor Strawberry Cake, or Cheesecake
Grill Filet with Creamed Spinach$47.00
Add your favorite steak topping: Cajun, Au Poivre, Roquefort.
Served with Small Creamed Spinach
S&W Prime Dry-Aged Sirloin$57.00
Add your favorite steak topping: Cajun, Au Poivre, Roquefort.
Housemade Wollensky's Burger$25.00
Served with Waffle Fries
Coconut Cake$15.00
Caesar Salad$19.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

797 3rd Ave

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
