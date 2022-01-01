Chicken wraps in Smithfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brewology

9 Cedar Swamp Road, Unit 4, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.25
More about Brewology
Rocco's image

 

Rocco's

55 Douglas Pike, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$14.00
RI peppers, Bacon, Avocado, Chipotle Avocado Aioli, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato
More about Rocco's

