Cookies in Smithfield

More about blackie's
blackie's
280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield
|Double Chocolate Paleo Cookie
|$10.00
olive oil | eggs | dark chocolate | coconut sugar | almond flour | dairy free
|GF Double Chocolate Paleo Cookie
|$10.00
olive oil | eggs | dark chocolate | coconut sugar | almond flour | dairy free
More about Juice Bar & Co.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Juice Bar & Co.
266 Putnam Pike, Smithfield
|Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.25
vegan butter, organic cane sugar, vanilla extract, flaxseeds, almond milk, GF flour, cacao, baking soda, salt, vegan chocolate chips
|GF Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.25
coconut oil, organic cane sugar, organic brown sugar, unsweetened applesauce, vanilla ext, GF flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder, vegan chocolate chips
|Cookie Dough
almond flour, coconut flour, local maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla, vegan dark chocolate