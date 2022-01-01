Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Smithfield

Go
Smithfield restaurants
Toast

Smithfield restaurants that serve cookies

Blackie's image

 

blackie's

280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Double Chocolate Paleo Cookie$10.00
olive oil | eggs | dark chocolate | coconut sugar | almond flour | dairy free
Double Chocolate Paleo Cookie$10.00
olive oil | eggs | dark chocolate | coconut sugar | almond flour | dairy free
GF Double Chocolate Paleo Cookie$10.00
olive oil | eggs | dark chocolate | coconut sugar | almond flour | dairy free
More about blackie's
GF Chocolate Chip Cookies image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Juice Bar & Co.

266 Putnam Pike, Smithfield

Avg 4.9 (65 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.25
vegan butter, organic cane sugar, vanilla extract, flaxseeds, almond milk, GF flour, cacao, baking soda, salt, vegan chocolate chips
GF Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.25
coconut oil, organic cane sugar, organic brown sugar, unsweetened applesauce, vanilla ext, GF flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder, vegan chocolate chips
Cookie Dough
almond flour, coconut flour, local maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla, vegan dark chocolate
More about Juice Bar & Co.
Item pic

 

Corner Market Cafe #20

947 Douglas Pike, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies n' Cream$6.49
Non-fat yogurt, Phormula-1 vanilla protein, Oreo crumble, and whipped cream
Total Protein = 20g
More about Corner Market Cafe #20

Browse other tasty dishes in Smithfield

Calamari

Fish And Chips

Avocado Toast

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Map

More near Smithfield to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Woonsocket

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston