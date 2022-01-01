Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Smithfield

Go
Smithfield restaurants
Toast

Smithfield restaurants that serve fish and chips

Blackie's image

 

blackie's

280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF Kid's Mini Fish & Chips$8.00
a mini version of the classic | one piece of fish with fries & tartar
Fish & Chips$20.00
tender & crunchy, cracker-meal dusted haddock | crispy, hand-cut fries | classic, sweet chopped coleslaw | traditional tartar OR kimchi aioli
GF Fish & Chips$18.00
tender & crunchy, cracker-meal dusted haddock | crispy, hand-cut fries | classic, sweet chopped coleslaw | traditional tartar OR kimchi aioli
More about blackie's
Rocco's image

 

Rocco's

55 Douglas Pike, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$18.00
New England style, hand-cut french fries,
Home-made tartar & cole slaw
More about Rocco's

Browse other tasty dishes in Smithfield

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Dumplings

Cookies

Calamari

Avocado Toast

French Fries

Map

More near Smithfield to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Woonsocket

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston