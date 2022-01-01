Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Smithfield

Go
Smithfield restaurants
Toast

Smithfield restaurants that serve hummus

Banner pic

 

Brewology - 9 Cedar Swamp Road, Unit 4

9 Cedar Swamp Road, Unit 4, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Toast$6.95
More about Brewology - 9 Cedar Swamp Road, Unit 4
Blackie's image

 

blackie's

280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Israeli Hummus & Veggie Sticks$6.00
More about blackie's

Browse other tasty dishes in Smithfield

Cookies

Chili

Caesar Salad

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Fish And Chips

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Map

More near Smithfield to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Woonsocket

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston