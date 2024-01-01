Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Smithfield

Smithfield restaurants
Smithfield restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Slice and Scoop - Smithfield

665 Douglas Pike Unit B, Smithfield

TakeoutFast Pay
Small 12" Margherita pizza$16.00
blackie's

280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF Margherita Pizza$20.00
plum tomato purée | bubbly, Italian cheeses and our fresh, hand-stretched mozzarella | torn, fresh basil | S&P
Margherita Pizza$16.00
plum tomato puree | bubbly, Italian cheeses and our fresh, hand-stretched mozzarella | torn, fresh basil | S&P
