Pies in Smithfield

Smithfield restaurants
Smithfield restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

blackie's

280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF American As Apple Pie Burger$21.00
buttery, toasted brioche roll | brown sugar maple mayo | local apple & pear compote | crisp, applewood bacon | squished burger patty | melted, sharp- white cheddar cheese
GF Chicken Pot Pie Pasta$30.00
Baffoni Farms chicken breast chunks slowly simmered with aromatic veggies & fresh thyme in a rich, home-made chicken demi and a splash of cream | tossed with baby shell pasta & buttered sweet peas | finished with buttery herby crumbs
Chicken Pot Pie Pasta$27.00
Baffoni Farms chicken breast chunks slowly simmered with aromatic veggies & fresh thyme in a rich, home-made chicken demi and a splash of cream | tossed with baby shell pasta & buttered sweet peas | finished with buttery herby crumbs
More about blackie's
Juice Bar & Co. image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Juice Bar & Co

266 Putnam Pike, Smithfield

Avg 4.9 (65 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Granny's Apple Pie$9.00
milk of choice, apples, banana, rolled oats, vanilla, cinnamon and maple syrup
More about Juice Bar & Co

