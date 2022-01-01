Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Smithfield

Smithfield restaurants
Smithfield restaurants that serve prosciutto

Blackie's image

 

blackie's

280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prosciutto & Double Fig Pizza$25.00
black fig jam | olive oil | bubbly blended cheese and crumbled Gorgonzola cheese | fresh figs | finished with crushed candied walnuts, creamy truffle dressed baby arugula | thinly sliced prosciutto
GF Prosciutto & Double Fig Pizza$28.00
black fig jam | olive oil | bubbly blended cheese and crumbled Gorgonzola cheese | fresh figs | finished with crushed candied walnuts, creamy truffle dressed baby arugula | thinly sliced prosciutto
More about blackie's
Rocco's image

 

Rocco's

55 Douglas Pike, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Arugula$19.00
Prosciutto, arugula, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan, lemon zest, white truffle oil
More about Rocco's

