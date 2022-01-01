Reuben in Smithfield
blackie's
280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield
|Hi, My Name is Reuben
|$20.00
crunchy, buttery marble rye | gooey Swiss |
slowly simmered, extra lean corned beef, chopped & not sliced (believe us, that matters!) | classic sauerkraut
|GF Reuben
|$23.00
|Keto Style Reuben
|$17.00
no bread, in a bowl over 1,000 tossed,
shredded cabbage and finished with green onions