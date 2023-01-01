Spinach and artichoke dip in Smithfield

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blackie's image

 

blackie's -

280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF Chorizo, Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.00
chopped spinach, red pepper puree & slowly rendered chorizo | caramelized onion & garlic cream cheese | lemon zest | parmesan | served with your choice of hand-cut potato chips, freshly fried tortilla chips, half & half, or low-carb style with veggie sticks
Chorizo, Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.00
chopped spinach, red pepper puree & slowly rendered chorizo | caramelized onion & garlic cream cheese | lemon zest | parmesan | served with your choice of hand-cut potato chips, freshly fried tortilla chips, half & half, or low-carb style with veggie sticks
GF Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.00
a creamy, cheesy blend of artichokes | roasted garlic | fresh spinach
More about blackie's -
Rocco's image

 

Rocco's

55 Douglas Pike, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
More about Rocco's

