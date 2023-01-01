Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Smithfield
/
Smithfield
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Smithfield restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
blackie's
280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield
No reviews yet
GF Side Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
More about blackie's
Rocco's
55 Douglas Pike, Smithfield
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
More about Rocco's
Browse other tasty dishes in Smithfield
French Fries
Sliders
Cake
Avocado Toast
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Caesar Salad
Nachos
Prosciutto
More near Smithfield to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Cranston
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Pawtucket
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Woonsocket
No reviews yet
Plainville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(592 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1493 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(377 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston