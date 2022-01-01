Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Smithfield

Smithfield restaurants
Smithfield restaurants that serve tacos

Blackie's image

 

blackie's

280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Celie's Tacos$18.00
bacon-fat crisped, authentic, pulled pork carnitas | sharp cheddar | pickled red onion | chicharron dust | salsa verde | fresh cilantro & lime
GF Tofu + Tot = Tacos$16.00
tofu chorizo & crispy tater tots | silky black bean spread | crunchy cabbage slaw & thin baby bell pepper rings
dressed in roasted pineapple vinaigrette | creamy chipotle sauce | freshly squished guac | pickled radish |
crushed fritos | lime
Buffalo Bayou Po' Boy Tacos$16.00
shrimp soaked in a buffalo buttermilk bath | lightly battered & fried | dilly remoulade | shredded, crunchy lettuce | diced tomato | bread and butter pickles | lemon
More about blackie's
d95d61a2-88e5-49d9-a696-48eb4ce5d7f1 image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Juice Bar & Co.

266 Putnam Pike, Smithfield

Avg 4.9 (65 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gangster Vegan Taco Salad$11.50
kale, black rice, beans, cashew cheese dressing, cilantro date dressing & walnut taco meat (with spices)
More about Juice Bar & Co.
Rocco's image

 

Rocco's

55 Douglas Pike, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Korean Taco$14.00
Korean red Chili Tenders, cabbage slaw,
cucumber wasabi, black sesame, wontons
Carne Asada Taco$14.00
Sliced Sirloin Steak, pico de gallo,
lettuce, cilantro lime crema
Fish Taco$14.00
Battered Cod, pickled red onion,
nappa slaw, cilantro lime aioli
More about Rocco's

