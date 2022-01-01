Tacos in Smithfield
Smithfield restaurants that serve tacos
More about blackie's
blackie's
280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield
|Celie's Tacos
|$18.00
bacon-fat crisped, authentic, pulled pork carnitas | sharp cheddar | pickled red onion | chicharron dust | salsa verde | fresh cilantro & lime
|GF Tofu + Tot = Tacos
|$16.00
tofu chorizo & crispy tater tots | silky black bean spread | crunchy cabbage slaw & thin baby bell pepper rings
dressed in roasted pineapple vinaigrette | creamy chipotle sauce | freshly squished guac | pickled radish |
crushed fritos | lime
|Buffalo Bayou Po' Boy Tacos
|$16.00
shrimp soaked in a buffalo buttermilk bath | lightly battered & fried | dilly remoulade | shredded, crunchy lettuce | diced tomato | bread and butter pickles | lemon
More about Juice Bar & Co.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Juice Bar & Co.
266 Putnam Pike, Smithfield
|Gangster Vegan Taco Salad
|$11.50
kale, black rice, beans, cashew cheese dressing, cilantro date dressing & walnut taco meat (with spices)
More about Rocco's
Rocco's
55 Douglas Pike, Smithfield
|Crispy Korean Taco
|$14.00
Korean red Chili Tenders, cabbage slaw,
cucumber wasabi, black sesame, wontons
|Carne Asada Taco
|$14.00
Sliced Sirloin Steak, pico de gallo,
lettuce, cilantro lime crema
|Fish Taco
|$14.00
Battered Cod, pickled red onion,
nappa slaw, cilantro lime aioli