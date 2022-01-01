Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Smithfield

Go
Smithfield restaurants
Toast

Smithfield restaurants that serve waffles

Blackie's image

 

blackie's

280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Loaded Carnitas Waffle Fries$17.00
seasoned waffle fries topped with crispy, authentic carnitas and gooey, sharp white cheddar cheese sauce | freshly squished guac | pickled red onion | salsa verde | jalapenos | green onion
GF Loaded Carnitas Waffle Fries$17.00
seasoned waffle fries topped with crispy, authentic carnitas and gooey, sharp white cheddar cheese sauce | freshly squished guac | pickled red onion | salsa verde | jalapenos | green onion
More about blackie's
Rocco's image

 

Rocco's

55 Douglas Pike, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Waffles$9.00
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Seasoned fried chicken, Belgian Waffles, maple aioli
More about Rocco's

Browse other tasty dishes in Smithfield

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Chili

Fish And Chips

Pies

French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Sliders

Map

More near Smithfield to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Woonsocket

No reviews yet

Plainville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1450 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (370 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston