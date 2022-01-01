Waffles in Smithfield
Smithfield restaurants that serve waffles
More about blackie's
blackie's
280 George Washington Highway, Smithfield
|Loaded Carnitas Waffle Fries
|$17.00
seasoned waffle fries topped with crispy, authentic carnitas and gooey, sharp white cheddar cheese sauce | freshly squished guac | pickled red onion | salsa verde | jalapenos | green onion
|GF Loaded Carnitas Waffle Fries
|$17.00
seasoned waffle fries topped with crispy, authentic carnitas and gooey, sharp white cheddar cheese sauce | freshly squished guac | pickled red onion | salsa verde | jalapenos | green onion