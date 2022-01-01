Smithfield restaurants you'll love

Smithfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Smithfield

Smithfield's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Food Trucks
Caterers
Must-try Smithfield restaurants

Jessie Lou's Food Truck image

 

Jessie Lou's Food Truck

14113 Foursquare Rd, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
White Pizza$4.00
Mozzarella and provolone cheeses, caramelized onions, with rosemary butter
Cuban$6.00
BBQ, ham, Swiss, pickles and spicy mustard
Buffalo Chicken$5.50
Shredded chicken breast in buffalo sauce and cream cheese topped with Pepper Jack and Colby-Jack cheese
More about Jessie Lou's Food Truck
Wharf Hill Brewing Company image

 

Wharf Hill Brewing Company

25 Main St, Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Individual Registration$35.00
More about Wharf Hill Brewing Company
QDaddy's Pitmaster BBQ image

 

QDaddy's Pitmaster BBQ

1007 S Church St, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders
More about QDaddy's Pitmaster BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Cure Coffee - SMF

113 N. Church St., Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chai Latte$5.00
tiger-spiced sweetened chai with your choice of milk
Hangover Helper$8.00
House-smoked pastrami, swiss, fried egg, house russian dressing on toasted bagel
Pimento BLT$10.50
House-made pimento spread, crispy bacon, roma tomato, leafy greens, garlic basil aioli on toased baguette
More about Cure Coffee - SMF
Smithfield Gourmet Cafe and Bakery image

 

Smithfield Gourmet Cafe and Bakery

218 Main Street, Smithfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Smithfield Gourmet Cafe and Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Smithfield Gourmet Cafe and Bakery - New Location

218 Main Street, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Smithfield Gourmet Cafe and Bakery - New Location
