Chicken salad in Smithfield
Smithfield restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about QDaddy's Pitmaster BBQ -Smithfield - Catering
QDaddy's Pitmaster BBQ -Smithfield - Catering
1007 S Church St, Smithfield
|Smokey Chicken Salad
|$0.00
QDaddy's Smokey Chicken Salad is made from tender, smokey, hand-pulled chicken breast. Mixed with chopped bacon, celery, white onion, parsley and our special house-made dressing, this chicken salad will knock your socks-off. Savory, sweet and loaded with crunchy bacon.
-Catering pan (8lbs) serves 25
-Pint (1lb) serves 3-4
-Quart (2lbs) serves 6-8