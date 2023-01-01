Chicken salad in Smithfield

QDaddy's Smokey Chicken Salad is made from tender, smokey, hand-pulled chicken breast. Mixed with chopped bacon, celery, white onion, parsley and our special house-made dressing, this chicken salad will knock your socks-off. Savory, sweet and loaded with crunchy bacon.

-Catering pan (8lbs) serves 25

-Pint (1lb) serves 3-4

-Quart (2lbs) serves 6-8

