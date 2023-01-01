Chicken tenders in Smithfield

QDaddy's Chicken Tenders are made from fresh, never frozen, hormone and antibiotic-free chicken. After a 24 hour marinade, QDaddy's tenders are hand-breaded in our proprietary season coater and deep fried in peanut oil for a crispy, golden crunch. Tenders are sold in any count that you need for your event. We recommend ordering at least 2 per person when paired with another smoked meat. Don't forget to add a bottle of QDaddy's Awesome Sauce, developed just for our tender tenders.

